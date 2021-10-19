Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Gap Down to $29.76

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.76, but opened at $29.12. Avid Technology shares last traded at $29.15, with a volume of 303 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVID shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 14,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $559,200.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,709 shares of company stock worth $1,695,506. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,913,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,064,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,326,000 after acquiring an additional 125,437 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 23,979 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 61,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 38,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.