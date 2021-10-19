Avidity Biosciences (RNA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ: RNA) in the last few weeks:

10/13/2021 – Avidity Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

10/7/2021 – Avidity Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

10/2/2021 – Avidity Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

9/28/2021 – Avidity Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

9/7/2021 – Avidity Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,650. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $805.76 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.53. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $36.02.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 846.95% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. Analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,757,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after purchasing an additional 812,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,689,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,662,000 after purchasing an additional 660,470 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,800,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,267,000 after purchasing an additional 368,834 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,314,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

