Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,599,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.75% of Avient worth $78,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Avient by 39.5% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,401,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,256,000 after acquiring an additional 396,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Avient by 631.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 230,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 198,750 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avient by 16.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,874,000 after acquiring an additional 160,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avient by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,265,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,472,000 after acquiring an additional 151,250 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Avient by 14.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 651,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after acquiring an additional 82,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Avient stock opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

