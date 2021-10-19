Aviva (LON:AV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

AV has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Aviva from GBX 467 ($6.10) to GBX 505 ($6.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Saturday, July 10th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 465.17 ($6.08).

Shares of AV opened at GBX 393.50 ($5.14) on Tuesday. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 406.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 405.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of £15.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05.

In other Aviva news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, with a total value of £3,618.23 ($4,727.24). Also, insider Jim McConville acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £25,080 ($32,767.18). Insiders have acquired a total of 106,535 shares of company stock worth $45,119,727 over the last ninety days.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

