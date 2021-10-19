Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237,748 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.41% of Avnet worth $96,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 5.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Avnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Avnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Avnet by 1,985.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 57,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 54,549 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVT. TheStreet downgraded Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist reduced their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.92. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

