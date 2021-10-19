Aware (AWRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 43.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter.

Get Aware alerts:

Aware stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81. Aware has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.21.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Aware in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.