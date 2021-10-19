Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Update

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the September 15th total of 63,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Aware in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWRE. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Aware in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aware by 53,664.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 26,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Aware in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aware in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aware by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWRE opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.21. Aware has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $6.52.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 43.91%.

About Aware

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

