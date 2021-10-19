AXA SA (EPA:CS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AXA SA (EPA:CS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €25.24 ($29.70).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on AXA in a report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on AXA in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on AXA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on AXA in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on AXA in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of AXA stock opened at €23.91 ($28.12) on Tuesday. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.58). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.00.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.