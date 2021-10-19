Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AXTA opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AXTA. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

