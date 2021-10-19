Axe One Day Volume Reaches $44,529.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 25.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 19th. Axe has a total market capitalization of $197,066.40 and $44,529.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0375 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Axe

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

