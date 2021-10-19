Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AX shares. B. Riley lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the third quarter worth $216,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Axos Financial by 7.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the third quarter worth $3,453,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Axos Financial by 10.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the third quarter worth $201,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AX stock opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $55.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average is $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.74.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.91 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

