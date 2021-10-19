Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 266,500 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the September 15th total of 329,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,665.0 days.
Shares of AZIHF stock opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. Azimut has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97.
Azimut Company Profile
