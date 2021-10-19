Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 266,500 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the September 15th total of 329,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,665.0 days.

Shares of AZIHF stock opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. Azimut has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97.

Azimut Holding SpA offers asset management and financial advisory services. It also coordinates the administrative activities within the group, which engages in portfolio management as well as the distribution and promotion of financial and insurance products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

