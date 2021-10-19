Azuki (AZUKI) Price Reaches $0.0906 on Major Exchanges

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for $0.0906 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $496.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00064512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00067578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00098717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,898.36 or 1.00040774 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,791.49 or 0.05936050 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00020786 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

