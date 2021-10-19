Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Down to $18.79

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.79, but opened at $18.19. Azul shares last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 10,074 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZUL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Azul in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.03.

The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.63.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $321.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Azul by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 124,224 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Azul by 845.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Azul in the 2nd quarter worth about $718,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Azul in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,228,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Azul in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

