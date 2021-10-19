Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Up 7.5%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) shares shot up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.79. 8,163 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 297,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZRE. HSBC raised Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Azure Power Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.90 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Azure Power Global by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,113,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,806,000 after purchasing an additional 122,168 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 881,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 276,200 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the 2nd quarter worth $18,581,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,510,000 after acquiring an additional 259,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 28.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 572,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,407,000 after buying an additional 128,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Company Profile (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.