B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Equities researchers at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CYRX. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of CYRX opened at $71.02 on Tuesday. Cryoport has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $84.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.49.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. Analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $701,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $3,379,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 420,492 shares of company stock worth $25,819,710. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 71,634 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,588 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

