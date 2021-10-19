Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stake Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,359,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,187 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.40% of Baidu worth $277,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $171.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.83 and its 200-day moving average is $180.08. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.47.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

