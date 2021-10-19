Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 152 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 151.40 ($1.98). Approximately 615,588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 987,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.80 ($1.97).

The firm has a market capitalization of £552.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 158.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 153.45.

About Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU)

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

