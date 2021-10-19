Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Position Reduced by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,447,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,779 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Baker Hughes worth $147,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $212,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $355,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,784,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,369,414. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.77. 173,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,275,124. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -898.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 122.03%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

