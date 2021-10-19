Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.46.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,784,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,369,414 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Baker Hughes by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -898.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

