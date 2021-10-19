Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,660 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 401,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 31,272 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,628,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,234,000 after acquiring an additional 119,673 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,784,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,369,414. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -898.67 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.95.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.