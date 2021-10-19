Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Position Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,427,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103,744 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.05% of Ball worth $277,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ball in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Ball in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Ball by 125.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.56 per share, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.64 and its 200-day moving average is $87.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.85.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

