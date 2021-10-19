Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Short Interest Down 20.7% in September

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 350,300 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the September 15th total of 441,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 181,075 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 63,159 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,106,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BCH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.94 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

