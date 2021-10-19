Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) were down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 4,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,145,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4397 per share. This represents a yield of 6.73%. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 803,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 92,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

