Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 246,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 69.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 53.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.47. 1,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,268. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.34.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0672 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 77.42%.

CIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Grupo Santander raised Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancolombia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

