Band Protocol Price Tops $8.41 on Major Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $8.41 or 0.00013136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $296.06 million and approximately $30.27 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00040483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.27 or 0.00190919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00088671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

