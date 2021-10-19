Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.12

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.12 and last traded at $46.61, with a volume of 412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upgraded Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from 32.00 to 33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.81.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 28.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.7183 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s dividend payout ratio is 21.61%.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

