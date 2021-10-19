Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Short Interest Up 22.8% in September

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the September 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 207.0 days.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. in a report on Friday.

BLMIF opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37. Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Romania, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Small and Micro Businesses, Mid-Sized Businesses, Corporate, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

