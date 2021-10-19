Bank of America Boosts ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $103.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.08.

Shares of ArcBest stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.27. 4,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,521. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Capstone Asset Management Company boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 19,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management boosted its position in ArcBest by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management now owns 167,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at about $517,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ArcBest by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ArcBest by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

