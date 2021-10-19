Bank of America Boosts ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $103.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.23% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.08.
Shares of ArcBest stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.27. 4,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,521. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $93.96.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Capstone Asset Management Company boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 19,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management boosted its position in ArcBest by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management now owns 167,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at about $517,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ArcBest by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ArcBest by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.
About ArcBest
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
