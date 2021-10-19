Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Insider Dean C. Athanasia Sells 108,478 Shares

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BAC traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.48. 32,491,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,528,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $46.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 40.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 155,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 45,235 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.24.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.