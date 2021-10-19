Bank of America Raises Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $272.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $236.00 to $272.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAIA. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Saia from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.36.

SAIA stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.56. 434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,800. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. Saia has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $266.06.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $571.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.40 million. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Saia will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Saia by 578.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

