Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 39,773 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,773 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.42% of Vera Bradley worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth approximately $3,024,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,912,000 after acquiring an additional 172,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 132,910 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,544,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 117,890 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vera Bradley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

