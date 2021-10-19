Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 7,457 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of FARO Technologies worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

FARO Technologies stock opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.99. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $97.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 1.33.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.