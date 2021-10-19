Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 170,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.76% of Industrial Tech Acquisitions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 24.0% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,193,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after buying an additional 231,225 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $3,427,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $3,308,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $2,004,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $1,548,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Industrial Tech Acquisitions alerts:

NASDAQ ITAC opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in providing 4D imaging radar solutions.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.