Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,423 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.16% of OneSpan worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSPN. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Worth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $95,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,225.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $374,250. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

OSPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

OneSpan stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. OneSpan Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.77 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $824.33 million, a PE ratio of -42.71 and a beta of 0.56.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

