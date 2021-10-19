Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,420 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.52% of Viemed Healthcare worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 101,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 27,733 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 283.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 234,002 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMD stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $225.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.47. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $10.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Research analysts predict that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMD. Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

