Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Comfort Systems USA worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 141.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIX opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $88.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

