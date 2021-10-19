Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth about $8,904,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 7.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

GPI stock opened at $179.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.68 and a 12 month high of $206.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.