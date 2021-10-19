Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 13,193.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353,979 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.32% of Selecta Biosciences worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 43.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 34.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 37.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 25,135 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,013 shares in the company, valued at $760,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $67,224.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SELB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

SELB opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $475.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 million. Analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

