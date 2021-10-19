Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Five Below by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,543,000 after buying an additional 62,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,606,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Five Below by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,805,000 after buying an additional 242,567 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Five Below by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,391,000 after buying an additional 43,586 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 458,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,645,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIVE opened at $192.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.59 and a 52-week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

