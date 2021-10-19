Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,588,363 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth about $779,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth about $494,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after buying an additional 51,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HGV opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $50.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 2.17.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

