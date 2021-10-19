Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 11,972.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,013 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.22% of Casa Systems worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Casa Systems by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,000 in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CASA stock opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $552.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.07. Casa Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.53 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. Equities analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CASA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

