Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.40% of Transcat worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Transcat during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Transcat during the first quarter worth about $248,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Transcat by 7.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Transcat during the first quarter worth about $280,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transcat alerts:

TRNS stock opened at $70.54 on Tuesday. Transcat, Inc. has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $71.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.93 million, a PE ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.91.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, Chairman Gary J. Haseley bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $67,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,650.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,631,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRNS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.