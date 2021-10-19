Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 42,973 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.21% of Earthstone Energy worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,652,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,987 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 177,208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,238,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 131,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $826.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 2.91.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.37 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 52.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

