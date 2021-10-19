Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.71 Million Stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,919 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.31% of NeoPhotonics worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NPTN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth about $137,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. NeoPhotonics Co. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.53 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NPTN has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upgraded NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. MKM Partners upped their target price on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.