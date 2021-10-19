Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.76 Million Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $57.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.23. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $58.53.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.