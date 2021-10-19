Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,422 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 466.7% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 217.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 664 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $76.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.89. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

