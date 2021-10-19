Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.83 Million Position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PetroChina by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PetroChina by 115.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 166,887 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in PetroChina by 10.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 224.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 98,600 shares during the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTR opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. PetroChina Company Limited has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $99.86 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $1.789 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PetroChina from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

