Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.68% of Lazydays worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAZY. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lazydays during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,746,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lazydays by 1,496.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 373,117 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lazydays during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,326,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lazydays by 58,695.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Lazydays during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. 48.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Lazydays news, VP Ronald Fleming sold 76,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $1,846,603.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,036.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $221,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,184.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,997 shares of company stock worth $5,068,082. 24.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LAZY opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $256.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. Lazydays had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.