Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,254,000 after buying an additional 376,900 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 108.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 294,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,205,000 after purchasing an additional 153,257 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 152.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 287,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 173,644 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,514,000 after purchasing an additional 50,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 203,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 32,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $88.36 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.01.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.